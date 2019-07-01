Malaysia's Health Ministry pulls two bottled water brands off shelves

The Health Ministry said that the Starfresh and Waterfuns brands were found to contain pseudomonas aeruginosa, which contravenes the Food Act 1983 and the Food Act Regulations 1985.

The products recalled were the 500ml and 1500ml bottles with expiry dates of May 11,2021 and May 13, 2021.

The Ministry also told the company to recall its products and the company's license was suspended on Friday (June 28).

"The Ministry would like to advise those who have purchased the bottled water with the brands and expiry dates not to consume them," said its director general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement on Monday (July 1).

On Saturday (June 29), the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) noted that the import of all bottled drinking and mineral water from the manufacturer was not permitted with immediate effect, following the detection of the pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria for the second time.